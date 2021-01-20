‘She is one of us’: Virginia educators discuss impacts of First Lady Jill Biden

ROANOKE, Va – As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris make history, another influential figure will be joining them.

Dr. Jill Biden has spent her entire career focusing on education and plans to keep teaching as the First Lady of the United States.

“Jill Biden is historic though because she’s not just an advocate she is one of us,” said Jeffery Kraus with Virginia Community College System

Jill started teaching in 1975 and hasn’t stopped since, even in her role as the second lady under former President Barack Obama. She plans to continue teaching in Virginia as the first lady, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it will likely be from the White House.

“She has been a teacher in Northern Virginia Community College for 12 years now, She teaches English to those who are learning English often as a second language, and she’s a tremendous educator, and she’s very dedicated to it,” Kraus said.

Throughout her career, Jill has been a strong advocate for community colleges and early childhood education.

“Here’s someone who really understands what our institutions do, perhaps, more importantly, he or someone who really understands the challenges our students face,” Kraus said.

Over the next four years, educators are looking forward to having a first lady who can lead by example and help school divisions nationwide bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dr. Biden’s North Star is doing what is best for children, her lifelong work of helping students, kids, our service members and kids with cancer she’s willing to work with any kid and she’s not afraid to call anyone who gets in the way,” President of Virginia Education Association, Dr. James Fedderman said.

