Progress continues on future home of Tudor House in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – A non-profit committed to suicide awareness and prevention in memory of a Roanoke man is one step closer to having a permanent home.

The Tudor House has been renovating the former home of Tudor’s Biscuit World which closed its doors in 2012. The non-profit is named for Louis Tudor who took his own life after struggling with isolation caused the pandemic.

The director of Tudor House hopes the new space acts as a place where people can come find resources and counseling.

“It’s very special to us because Louis’ legacy is where he provided a safe haven for customers for friends or family, so it seems like a perfect fit,” Director of Tudor House Kathleen Thorell said.

Staff hopes to have construction complete on the space by the end of the year.