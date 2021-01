(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – The White House will hold its second press conference in the new era of the Joe Biden administration on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, will be joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci during this event.

They are scheduled to begin speaking at 4:00 p.m.