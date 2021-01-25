Campbell County authorities search for missing 15-year-old girl who may be with 21-year-old man

Madeline Ann Hubbard, "Maddie," age 15, was last seen January 25, 2021, at around 2 p.m.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking if you’ve seen this 15-year-old girl.

Madeline Ann Hubbard, who goes by Maddie, was last seen Monday at around 2 p.m.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Maddie has hazel eyes, brown hair and a birthmark on the right side of her forehead.

She left with a bag of clothing, according to police.

She is possibly in the company of 21-year-old Derek Thomas Ferguson, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Ferguson has green eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen leaving his family residence early Monday morning driving a dark gray/black Honda Civic, registered to Phillip A. Camden.

The two are possibly headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Anyone with information about where either may be is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.