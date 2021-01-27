Blacksburg business creates #Rise4Science challenge, combining COVID-19 vaccination with giving

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It could be the next Ice Bucket Challenge!

Get the vaccine and make a difference for non-profits in our community.

That’s the challenge a Blacksburg business hopes will catch on here and beyond.

It’s called #Rise4Science.

Click & Pledge came up with the idea to encourage people to get the vaccine, post their picture on social media using the hashtag and challenge four other people to do the same.

Once that’s done, they ask you to donate to a non-profit of your choice in honor of someone else you know who has received the vaccine.

For every employee at Click & Pledge who is vaccinated, the company is donating $25 to the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.

“Like all of us, a lot of the nonprofits out there have had a really tough year. Whether it’s not receiving the donations they’re used to receiving or not being able to do the work in the way they’re used to doing it. So we really wanted to take this opportunity to not just encourage people to get the vaccine and support their community that way but figure out a way to translate that into supporting non-profits as well,” said Bethany Teague, Click & Pledge’s director of storytelling.

“Since the beginning of COVID, this whole community has rallied together and this is just another great example of it,” said Chief Dave English with the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.

If you would like to learn more about taking the #Rise4Science challenge, click here.