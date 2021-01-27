46ºF

Entertainment

Oscar-winning, ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ actress Cloris Leachman dies at 94

She also won 8 Emmys in a career spanning nine decades

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Cloris Leachman
LEFT: Somewhere in the Hollywood area, actress Cloris Leachman is shown driving her car in 1975. RIGHT: Cloris Leachman attends the EcoLuxe Pre-Oscars Lounge at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/WireImage)
LEFT: Somewhere in the Hollywood area, actress Cloris Leachman is shown driving her car in 1975. RIGHT: Cloris Leachman attends the EcoLuxe Pre-Oscars Lounge at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Legendary actress Cloris Leachman died on Tuesday, according to Variety.

The magazine, quoting Leachman’s longtime manager Juliet Green said that the actress died of natural causes in Encinitas, California.

One of her most famous roles was in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” where she portrayed Phyllis Lindstrom.

Leachman’s character even had her own spin-off, “Phyllis” for two seasons.

Over the course of her incredible career, which began in the 1940s, she won the following award:

  • An Academy Award
  • A Golden Globe
  • Eight Primetime Emmy Awards

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: