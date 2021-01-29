Floyd County experiences snow, freezing temperatures from winter storm

FLOYD, Va. – A snowstorm blanketed the New River Valley Wednesday night, and Floyd County experienced every aspect of winter’s wrath.

Some sections of Floyd County received up to five inches of snow, and blowing snow caused a problem on some roads the day after the storm. Additionally, temperatures in Floyd plunged below freezing Thursday afternoon.

The area is in the crosshairs of another projected winter storm set to hover over Virginia on Sunday.

Floyd resident Keith Ryker decided to walk his dogs in the aftermath of the snowstorm. He said he does not mind the snow as much as others, but he is already looking forward to the end of winter.

“When winter first hits, we’re always really excited for the snow, but as time goes on, we also get ready for the spring,” Ryker said. “I like the cold, but it’s eventually time for some warm weather, too.”