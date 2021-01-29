Man wanted for theft of ‘dozens, if not hundreds’ of catalytic converters in Central Virginia

"Hank" Carr is wanted for the theft of "dozens, if not hundreds" of catalytic converters throughout Central Virginia

Campbell County authorities said they are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing “dozens, if not hundreds” of catalytic converters.

William Franklin “Hank” Carr is wanted on four felony warrants and is suspected of stealing catalytic converters throughout Central Virginia, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Carr, 39, might be driving a dark blue 2010 Nissan Altima with Virginia tag “XGH-6657.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.