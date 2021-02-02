Blood drives begin across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va – The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations to help fulfill an increase in need caused by the pandemic.

Winter months and flu season are typically the busiest time of year for the Red Cross and that need has only gotten higher as the pandemic goes on.

Staff members with the American Red Cross said a small blood donation could save another person’s life.

“We need you now more than ever, we know that people, whenever we put up these types of calls are so much willing to do it and to answer the call support not only the Red Cross but the patients we serve,” said the organization’s regional communications director Jonathan McNamara.

There are several blood drives set to happen in our area in the coming weeks.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Feb. 2-15)

Bedford County

Bedford

2/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bedford County Gym, 1059 Turning Point Rd

Moneta

2/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA Smith Mountain Lake, 293 First Watch Drive

Botetourt County

Daleville

2/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Botetourt Family YMCA, 115 Shenandoah Avenue

Fincastle

2/2/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fincastle Baptist Church, 7330. Roanoke Road

Campbell County

Altavista

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Altavista Train Station, 414 Washington St,

Concord

2/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gleaning For The World, 7539 Stage Road

Franklin County

Wirtz

2/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burnt Chimney United Meth Ch, 6625 Booker T. Washington Highway

Halifax County

Halifax

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mary Bethune Complex, 1030 Cowford Road

Henry County

Ridgeway

2/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 AL Philpott Hwy

Montgomery County

Blacksburg

2/1/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/2/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/6/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/7/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/8/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department, 725 Patrick Henry Drive

2/9/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/13/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/14/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/15/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New River Valley Blood Donation Center, 250 South Main Street

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Tech Graduate Life Center, 155 Otey Street

Christiansburg

2/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Park United Methodist Church, 306 Park St

2/3/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christiansburg First Church of God, 650 Canaan Road

Pulaski County

Dublin

2/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dublin Lions Club Bldg, 1036 Bagging Plant Rd

Roanoke

2/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., F & W Real Estate Group, 3130 Chapparal Dr.SW, Building B Suite 200

2/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. Philip Lutheran Church-Winter Blood Drive, 8115 Williamson Rd. NW

Rockbridge County

Natural Bridge

2/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Natural Bridge Fire Dept., 5705 S. Lee Highway

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.