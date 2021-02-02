Downtown Roanoke restaurant week sees success, despite obstacles

ROANOKE, Va. – Another successful downtown Roanoke restaurant week has come to a close.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, thingss looked a little different this year as all 32 participating restaurants had to offer their specials to-go, though many also allowed customers to dine-in.

Also, new this year, restaurants were able to set their own pricing.

Organizers said despite the changes, it was a success.

“I think a lot of them were getting plenty of to-go orders, some dine-in as well. Some of the restaurants, it seemed like they were busy, relatively speaking, obviously within safety guidelines. I saw a ton of people posting food photos, using our hashtag so I think hopefully the public enjoyed it,” said Jaime Clark, the marketing and communications specialist with Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Clark encourages people to continue supporting downtown restaurants to help them bounce back from the pandemic.