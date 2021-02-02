Virginia Tech applications reach record-high 42,000

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The number of students wanting to be Hokies has reached a historic high.

More than 42,000 students applied to Virginia Tech this year, which is a 36% increase since 2020.

The university’s director of undergraduate admissions, Juan Espinoza, said it’s likely because the school has made it easier to apply by joining shared online application sites like Common App, not requiring standardized test scores and waiving application fees for low-income families.

“Access has been the main theme here in admissions from Day One and we’re continually trying to find ways to minimize and remove barriers to make the process as easy as possible for students to submit an application,“ said Espinoza. “Because we think everyone should have a fair opportunity to be reviewed.”

Tech said it is still going to cap admissions so there aren’t more than 30,000 thousand undergraduates on Blacksburg’s campus.