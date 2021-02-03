State lawmakers advance bill to eliminate voter suppression

ROANOKE, Va. – In a fight to eliminate voter suppression, state lawmakers advanced House Bill 1890 in a 55-45 vote on Monday.

The bill prohibits localities from influencing election results by issuing protections ‘based on race, color, or membership of a language minority group.’

If a locality violates election laws, the attorney general would have the power to sue the locality.

A fine for a first offense can be as costly as $50,000 while a second offense is capped at $100,000.

Deb Wake, the president for the League of Women Voters of Virginia, said she is “dismayed” that this is still a current issue, but thinks it’s a good step for voter justice to see the bill advance.

“Everyone needs to have that reputation and it’s an abuse of power when that representation is not in the hands of voters,” she said.

Voting materials, such as registration/voting notices, as well as forms and instruction will also need to be produced in languages other than English, according to the bill.