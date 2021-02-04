Norfolk Southern could face fines after train derailment in Roanoke late last year

ROANOKE, Va – Norfolk Southern could be facing environmental violations after a train derailment spilled coal into the Roanoke River late last year.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued a notice to Norfolk Southern after tons of coal sat in the river potentially causing environmental impacts to the area.

Norfolk Southern is collecting daily samples from the river and the first sample results are expected Tuesday. (Roanoke County Fire & EMS)

According to the document, coal was visible in the river at least six miles away from the derailment.

DEQ issuing the notice could mean that Norfolk Southern could be facing fines down the road.