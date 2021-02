ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police arrested the woman they believe is responsible for the death of a 62-year-old man.

Stacy Clayborne, 30, is charged with felony hit-and-run in connection with the death of Donald Obenchain in November.

Police credit many anonymous tips that came in after they released photos of the suspect back in December.

Clayborne was indicted on the charge by a Roanoke grand jury this month and taken into custody on Thursday.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.