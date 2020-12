Roanoke police say that this person is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash on November.

ROANOKE, Va. – Do you recognize this person?

Roanoke police say he or she is responsible for the death of 62-year-old Donald Obenchain.

Obenchain died in a hit-and-run crash on Williamson Road on Nov. 3.

This is a picture of the vehicle involved in the crash that resulted in the death of Donald Obenchain, according to police. (Roanoke Police Department)

Anyone with information about who this person may be or where he or she is located is asked to call Detective Romano at 540-853-5798.

You can also call the RPD tipline at 540-344-8500 and share what you know. Callers can remain anonymous.