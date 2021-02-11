Radford schools to reopen all buildings to students March 1

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Schools will open all buildings to all students who choose to participate in face-to-face learning beginning March 1.

“Now that we’ve had our vaccinations and we’re getting better reports about lower case numbers in Radford and the New River Valley, we are excited to welcome those who want to come back four days a week,” said Superintendent Robert Graham.

There are two learning options for families to choose from:

Face-to-face learning in the school building 4 days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) accessing instruction in person during regular school hours Remote learning at home 4 days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) accessing instruction through asynchronous/synchronous lessons and assignments

Graham says since most students have been in the classroom already, they’re adjusted to this “new normal.”

“We’re actually down to 4.5 feet of physical distancing and could go down to 3 feet as the World Health Organization guidelines recommend,” explained Graham. “Yes, you’re right at our elementary school in particular and you mentioned the construction at McHarg. That’s been hard to have two schools in one and make that physical distancing work.”

Ad

The school system is asking families to complete a survey that will help them revise bus routes, plan for school meals and ensure that mitigation strategies can remain in place regardless of the number of students and staff in the buildings.

Click here to read the full release and for survey links.