Radford superintendent weighs in on push for in-person learning

RADFORD, Va – Superintendents in southwest Virginia are standing by the Department of Education’s call for more in-person instruction.

Radford City School Superintendent Robert Graham says while the hybrid learning model has done a great job of keeping his students safe during COVID-19 surges, Graham believes the best place for learning is in the classroom.

Graham says he is grateful for the flexibility of parents, students and teachers throughout the school year.

“We have greater success with in-person learning than we do virtual, now that’s not to say that some of our students aren’t excelling with virtual learning and they have an art teacher certainly have stepped up and provided just outstanding instruction,” Radford City School Superintendent Robert Graham said.

Graham says the division will be working with the Department of Education and the New River Health to make any adjustments.