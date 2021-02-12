Man who escaped psychiatric hospital in Roanoke County in custody

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

Police said the man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Roanoke County is now in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia State Police is currently trying to locate a man who escaped Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County on Thursday.

34-year-old James Ray Gregory, of Pulaski, jumped from a second-floor window at about 7:24 p.m.

Police described Gregory as a heavily tattooed 6-foot tall man who weighs about 185 pounds and has a thin goatee.

He was last seen wearing an orange and white prison uniform and might not have a shirt on.

Authorities said there’s currently a heavy police presence in the Catawba area of Roanoke County.

Anyone who makes contact with Gregory should use extreme caution and call VSP at 1-800-542-5959.