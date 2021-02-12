VDOT, Lynchburg Public Works departments prepare for icy conditions

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – VDOT and Lynchburg Public Works departments prepared crews and equipment for the icy conditions Thursday.

“Dealing with ice is a little bit different from dealing with snow. You can push snow all day; but ice, you need to be able to apply abrasives and things to help with traction if anybody is driving,” said Paula Jones, a VDOT Spokesperson.

She said crews would be treating roadways through the evening and urged motorists to stay home.

“We certainly would encourage people to not drive during the storm and immediately after it, to allow us the opportunities to get out there and to respond and help to improve the roadway conditions,” Jones said.

City crews also geared up to hit the roads. Clay Simmons, deputy director of Lynchburg Public Works, said they’re on 12-hour shifts.

“We’ve got plows loaded up and spreaders. We’re expecting our first shift callout tonight for our first shift at about 8 p.m.,” Simmons said.

They want to try and keep primary and secondary roadways open and passable as much as possible.

But if you need to be out, take extra precautions.

“Slow down, be on the lookout for our plows and spreaders, make sure you maintain safe distance when you’re trying to stop, and just drive like the roads are slick because they’re going to be,” said Simmons.