New virtual academy provides homework help, social support

ROANOKE, Va. – A new virtual academy is helping Roanoke City students with their schoolwork and letting their parents get back to work.

The service is free for families.

Youth Enrichment Services of Southwest Virginia, also called YES, launched during the pandemic thanks to CARES Act funding.

It provides academic support for K-6th graders at four sites in the city, including at three public housing properties. That makes it easier for families without transportation to have access to the service.

CEO Nicole Ross said that kids have had to deal with a lot of changes this past year and these centers provide children with the academic and social support they need.

“Even though we all say children are resilient, and they are, the support that we’re able to provide them through this change has been amazing and we’re so glad that YES can provide that,” said Ross.

YES also offers afterschool care for $25 a week.

Currently, they’re accepting applications at YES. There’s room for 60 more kids.