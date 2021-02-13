Valentines for Vets campaign receives overwhelming response

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – We’re still a few days away from Valentine’s Day, but many of you are already showing the love!

Bedford County libraries received an overwhelming response for this year’s “Valentines for Vets” campaign.

They collected more than 500 valentines. That was enough for them to donate to both the Salem VA Medical Center and Virginia Veterans Care Center.

Cassandra Baldwin, youth services coordinator for Bedford County libraries, thinks so many people participated because of the pandemic.

“A lot of people are probably stuck inside. They’re limited to travel, but also everybody feels the love this year. So, I feel like they want to spread the love around and that’s just very touching,” said Baldwin. We’re told Bedford libraries usually collect about 200 cards each year. They’ve hosted the “Valentines for Vets” campaign for more than a decade.