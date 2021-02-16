Nonprofit donates Gatorade, Muscle Milk and blankets to help those without power in Charlotte County

CONCORD, Va. – This weekend’s winter storm still has many Virginians in the dark.

Eighty percent of Charlotte County is still without power, according to Gleaning For The World and the non-profit said there is no indication of when power will return.

The organization has offered its support by donating about 2,500 blankets and over 1,000 bottles of Gatorade and Muscle Milk to the Charlotte County firehouse..

“We hope these items will help provide comfort to those dealing with this power outage,” said Gleaning president Jeane Smiley-Mason. “The electrolyte drinks and protein shakes should help during a time when folks simply cannot cook in their homes. Our prayers are with everyone facing this difficult circumstance right now.”

Gleaning For The World plans to contact Charlotte County officials to provide more help given that another ice storm is forecasted for Thursday.

Anyone interested in donating can support Gleaning’s efforts here.