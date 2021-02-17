Roanoke man charged with DUI after police chase ends on I-581

Justin Grant has been charged with DUI after he led police on a chase that ended on I-581, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office.

A Roanoke man was arrested after authorities say he led police on a chase that ended on I-581 on Tuesday.

Authorities said the chase started when a Botetourt County deputy went to stop Justin Grant, 40, of Roanoke for erratic driving on Bruce Mill Road in Fincastle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Grant then sped off and led authorities on a chase onto I-81S and eventually onto I-581S, where the chase ended near the Peter’s Creek Road exit with help from Virginia State Police.

Grant has been charged with felony eluding, DUI, possession of a Schedule I or II drug, license suspended, obstruction and assault on law enforcement. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Grant is being held at the Botetourt / Craig County Regional Jail.