Rocky Mount awarded $100,000 for park upgrades

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Town of Rocky Mount was awarded $100,000 to make improvements at a local park.

Town leaders plan to upgrade Celeste Park, just outside downtown. Upgrades include open space, hiking trails and picnic areas.

There will also be a connection to downtown which is in the process of being revitalized.

Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore said it helps tie everything together.

“It’s part of that revitalization, a lot of things going with economic development, and then attracting tourists and eventually the Harvester is going to get fired back up, farmers market is going to be going and hopefully later this year we’ll be back to some sort of resemblance of normalcy,” Moore said.

The Virginia Outdoors Foundation awarded the grant. It said supporting local parks is critical to our communities.