COVID-19 vaccinations to begin this week at select Walgreens in Virginia

Walgreens has been selected as the latest pharmacy to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia. As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Walgreens will provide an initial allotment of 3,510 vaccines beginning Thursday for eligible individuals.

Appointments are required in order to receive a vaccine and opened to eligible individuals based on state guidelines.

Individuals can schedule their appointments online and find a list of participating Walgreens locations to receive the vaccine at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Ad

Supply is still very limited but is ramping up. Individuals can sign up to receive alerts about available vaccine appointments by clicking here.