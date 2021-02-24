Evergreen revived 5 years after deadly Appomattox County tornado

EVERGREEN, Va. – Five years ago today the unthinkable happened.

A violent EF-3 tornado with winds of up to 165 miles per hour tore through Appomattox County leaving one person dead and several others hurt.

Evergreen resident Nancy Harris still replays the memories in her mind as that day turned her entire world upside down.

She lost her home and her husband in a matter of minutes.

“It was unreal. It was just kind of like you were in a bad dream and you’d hope that you’d wake up,” Harris said.

Evergreen now looks much different than it did five years ago. Home’s are rebuilt, including Harris’, in the same spot as her last, thanks to a partnership between 10 News, God’s Pit Crew and Spirit FM.

“I was blessed. I don’t know what I would’ve done,” Harris said.

But Harris said rebuilding her heart has been the real challenge.

“Keith and I were blessed with 54 years to be married, and it’s a sad time too now, but he would’ve wanted me to keep going and doing,” she said. “It’s been a hard, hard time but God has looked after me.”

Nancy says she’s so thankful for the incredible support from her community, her family and for everyone who helped her rebuild.

She says it took about 3 or 4 years for things to start looking normal in Evergreen, but now they all have this new sense of resiliency.