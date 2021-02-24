US Marshal vehicle and telephone pole hit as deputies worked to arrest Roanoke woman, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman was arrested Tuesday after attempting to avoid being arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Roanoke.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force members initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that 33-year-old Lindsey Renee Burnette, who was wanted on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth by Roanoke police, was inside of.

The vehicle did not stop and rather, drove away from authorities, according to U.S. Marshals.

While attempting to get away from authorities Marshals said the vehicle’s driver, Jeffrey Knight, 22, hit a deputy’s vehicle, continued driving and later hit a telephone pole as well as another vehicle.

As Knight drove away, a gun was thrown from the vehicle and recovered by police, according to Marshals.

Passengers inside the second vehicle Marshals said Knight hit were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Eventually, authorities were able to arrest Burnette near the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Ad

Knight will be charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, reckless driving, and driving while revoked by the Salem Police Department, according to the U.S. Marshals.