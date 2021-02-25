Viral video of fight among Radford University students under investigation

Police are investigating a fight involving Radford University students at this off-campus house on Fairfax Street.

RADFORD, Va. – A fistfight involving Radford University students was caught on camera and shared on social media. The video went viral and has been seen thousands of times.

Radford City police are investigating the fight. They say it happened around 9 p.m. on Monday at a house on Fairfax Street.

The aftermath was still visible Wednesday: windows were broken and boarded up.

Radford University says the incident happened off-campus and involved multiple students.

Freshman Gene McGough said it’s not a good look for the university.

“It looked pretty brutal,” said McGough. ”Being a student, it’s certainly kind of concerning.”

Junior Dustin Staples said that doesn’t represent who Radford Highlanders are.

“It’s just unbearable to see,” said Staples. “Something like that should never happen again.”

10 News spoke to other students walking around campus, but no one else wanted to speak on-camera. They said they don’t know anything, they didn’t see anything or they want to stay out of it.

The city’s communications director, Jenni Wilder, said it’s an ongoing investigation.

“Obviously, our investigators are looking for any leads and asking anybody who has any information pertaining to the case to call in,” said Wilder.

In a statement, Radford University writes:

“Radford University has been made aware of an isolated, off-campus incident that occurred earlier this week and involved multiple students. This incident is not reflective of the caring and compassionate nature of the Radford family.

Based on early reports from those involved, please be assured that the University will not tolerate such behaviors. Where possible, immediate action will be taken.

As this is an off-campus incident, University officials are fully committed to supporting the Radford City Police Department’s investigation and holding any and all students accountable in accordance with the Standards of Student Conduct. Such action, as appropriate, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation, which remains on-going.”