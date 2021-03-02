40ºF

Local News

Northside football temporarily suspends activities after five coronavirus cases

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Coronavirus
,
Roanoke
Increased police presence at Northside High School after social media threat

Northside High School’s football team is temporarily suspending activities after five cases of coronavirus were traced back to the program.

The team released a statement on Tuesday and said the first person to test positive started showing symptoms on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Officials said the Roanoke & Alleghany Health Department was notified on Monday as the school started contract tracing. Because of this, the team said it did not hold practice on Monday.

By 8 p.m. that night, five coronavirus cases were traced back to the football program.

The following message was sent out Monday night through the team notification app:

According to the team’s statement, the school nurse will continue contact tracing and the Roanoke & Alleghany Health Department will conduct follow-up contact tracing.

Officials said the program is expected to resume activities on March 15.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: