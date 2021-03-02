Read Across America Day brings out the creativity

ROANOKE, Va. – Every year, March 2 is Read Across America Day!

This is the nation’s largest celebration of reading, which started in 1998. This year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read.

Many of us at WSLS 10 usually go into classrooms and read but that wasn’t possible due to COVID this year. Instead, we recorded videos that can be played from home or in the classroom.

Roanoke City Schools has a playlist on youtube of local people reading.

David Stewart Wiley read ‘Green Eggs and Ham.’ He took his own spin on it and made it up as he went along playing his piano, walking around his house and making up his version based on what he saw.

WSLS 10 Morning Anchor Jenna Zibton read ‘One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish’.