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Weather

Showers and storms expected to impact Central and Southwest Virginia Wednesday afternoon

Damaging winds and small hail possible with late-day clearing

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

Showers and storms are back in the picture Wednesday, with a few storms that could be on the stronger side. Be sure to pack the umbrella and the raincoat as you’re headed out the door.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Wednesday’s severe risk is Marginal for the entirety of our viewing area. If we have the needed afternoon clearing, we could have the opportunity for damaging wind gusts and small hail. Be sure to stay weather aware and download our mobile app to get those weather alerts sent directly to your phone!

Severe RIsk (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows clouds clearing out from 1-3 p.m., which will give us much of the fuel needed for some of those storms to be on the stronger side. However, the strength of these storms is dependent on that afternoon clearing.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

While any amount of rainfall is beneficial at this point, a few of these stronger storms could bring anywhere from a tenth to a half inch of rainfall. This will help to put a dent in our nearly 5″ rainfall deficit.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

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