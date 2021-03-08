Roanoke College considering in-person, online options for commencement ceremonies

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke College is deciding on whether to have a virtual or in-person commencement for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 graduates.

University president Michael Maxey said that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order, which only allows for 25 people at college or university events, will make it impossible to safely hold in-person commencement ceremonies and Senior Week activities. College and university commencement ceremonies are not grouped with sports and entertainment venues in the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The university said that if current COVID-19 restrictions loosen, the university will hold in-person ceremonies.

Students will be notified about the university’s decision on April 30.

The university has rescheduled the Class of 2020 commencement to May 22 for the best chance of an in-person event. This will still be the date if the ceremony is held virtually.

The Class of 2020 commencement date will remain on May 29 as scheduled.

If Gov. Northam relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, officials said that in-person commencement ceremonies will be held at the Salem Football Stadium.

Roanoke College will have live online video coverage of the ceremony for those who aren’t able to attend.