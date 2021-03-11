Here’s how a trick shot could win you a $50,000 college scholarship

Roanoke, Va. – If you have any basketball trick shots up your sleeve, you have a chance to earn some money!

Mr. Peanut is offering a $50,000 college scholarship for the most skilled basketball trick shot in the Planters Trick Shot Challenge.

Whether it be a layup or a slam dunk, the iconic peanut spokesman wants to see your nuttiest shot.

To enter for your chance to win, film your trick shot and then post it on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok using #planterstrickshot and #contest.

Videos are being accepted until April 5.

The finalists will then go head-to-head and fans will decide who gets the grand prize in a round of voting on April 12.