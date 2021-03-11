Lockdown at two Bedford County schools lifted

UPDATE

The lockdown at New London Academy and Thomas Jefferson Elementary school has been lifted.

Officials said students are being sent home at their regular times, and they were escorted to buses.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two schools in Bedford County are on lockdown due to an ‘incident in the community.’

New London Academy and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School are under a perimeter lockdown as of 12:45 p.m.

Officials said the lockdowns were put in place in cooperation with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

