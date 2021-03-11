What’s News Today: State of COVID-19, livability

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority will hold a special meeting today. It will meet in a closed session to discuss financing and re-financing authority debt.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold a forum today on the ‘State of COVID-19 in the New River Valley.’ Health, business and education leaders will talk about the response to the pandemic and provide updates on the virus, vaccines and mental health, as well as answer your questions.

NRV Cares holds its annual auction starting today virtually. Bidding opens up at noon. This is happening ahead of its annual gala Saturday at 7:30 p.m. NRV Cares provides child advocacy, education and other services.

Take part in the New River Valley Livability in Action Regional Exchange today. It’s an opportunity for people in the region to learn about the Livability Initiative and ways to make it a reality. The plan calls for the region to become more self-reliant, increase business support, improve health and more. The discussion begins at 9 a.m. virtually.