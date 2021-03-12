Bedford County Schools names new superintendent

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools has appointed a new superintendent.

Dr. Marc Bergin was named the school district’s new superintendent after a unanimous vote by the school board on Thursday.

“Bedford County is a beautiful place to live and work, and our schools have an impressive track record of achievement,” Bergin said. “I look forward to meeting and collaborating with our students, staff, parents and community members in the coming months and years to build on that tradition.”

Bergin most recently served as the Chief of Staff for Virginia Beach City Public Schools for the past six years. Prior to that, he served for three years as the Deputy Superintendent of Moore County Public Schools in North Carolina, an economically diverse community with a similarly sized school division to Bedford County.

The newly appointed superintendent is no stranger to Central Virginia, spending a good portion of his life living in communities along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Bergin spent many of his childhood years in Lynchburg, his postgraduate years in Charlottesville where he pursued a master’s in Administration and Supervision from UVA and some years in Augusta County where he landed his first administrative role.

“While we have enjoyed the past six years along the coast, we look forward to once again having a home near the mountains,” he said. “With family still residing in Lynchburg, we have frequented the area and are delighted to be able to live and work in Bedford County.”

He will assume his new position with Bedford County Public Schools on June 1.