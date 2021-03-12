Woman pulled over by someone pretending to be police officer in Botetourt County, authorities say

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County residents, be cautious when approached by an unmarked police car.

The Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident where someone allegedly stopped a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to the Botetourt County Sheriffs Office.

The woman reported that she was stopped at the 159-mile marker on Interstate 81, deputies said.

Authorities said that if you are approached by an unmarked car you should:

Pullover in a well-lit area or a location where there’s a lot of people around

Pay attention to what the officers are asking and look for a uniform or proper credentials.

Call 911 to confirm the unmarked vehicle is a legitimate law

Lock your car door

Stay in your vehicle to meet the officer

Deputies said they are working with the Virginia State Police to find more information on the incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the event is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959