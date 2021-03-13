Downtown Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue during COVID-19 pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – Streets usually filled with a sea of green will be relatively empty this weekend. Downtown Roanoke canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade and Shamrock Festival, but restaurants are still open for business.

Martin’s Downtown is making the most of the day. While the restaurant can’t hold its annual street party, there’ll be live music inside, extended hours and additional outdoor seating because they’re operating at 60 percent capacity.

“We’re disappointed that it’s not going to be like it was pre-COVID, but at this point with the way things have been going, we’re happy to take what we can get,” said Jason Martin, the director of operations for Martin’s Downtown.

Bryan Summerson from Big Lick Brewing Company said they’re not officially celebrating St. Paddy’s Day until Wednesday. Instead of a big blowout, they’re stretching out the festivities with Irish beers and bands.

“We’re kind of set up for social distancing,” said Summerson. “People do a good job. It’s just, you know, if you’re up and moving or getting a beer, have a mask on.”

Other local bars, including 202 Social House and Corned Beef, are advertising green beer, drink specials and outdoor dining. Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow warns that premature social gatherings can stunt progress.

“We really want to actively discourage any major social gatherings around St. Patrick’s Day. It’s just not worth the risk of going backward. It’s just not,” said Dr. Morrow.

Roanoke native Cricket Price, who just got vaccinated, said she is laying low this year.

“It’s a shame. I know it’s a loss to the businesses in the area and the weather’s finally nice. It would have been lovely to come out and celebrate, but we’ll just lay low,” said Price. “I have a new grandbaby. I’ll be hugging her.”