Lynchburg city leaders respond to ‘transphobic’ Facebook post by public figure

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city leaders responded to concerns over a Facebook post, which some call offensive towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

Martin Misjuns, a city fire captain and chairman of Lynchburg’s Republican Ward I Committee, posted cartoons depicting transgender characters to his public social media page in January.

#BidenErasedWomen - Coming to your daughters high school locker room in the near future. Posted by Martin J. Misjuns on Monday, January 25, 2021

Community members, including the Hill City Pride advocacy group called the images transphobic.

“This is nothing more than a free speech issue. Cancel culture is a tool to suppress that, and that’s what this is,” said Misjuns.

“We’re not trying to block that. We’re not saying it’s a first amendment right. It’s just that when you do post something on such a public platform and as a public figure, then there can be consequences and they should be held to a higher standard,” said Michael Kittinger, board chair of Hill City Pride.

The city released the following statement Monday saying leaders will focus on more training and inclusion:

