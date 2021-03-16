Mass vaccination center at Danville Mall off to a rocky start

DANVILLE, Va. – Facing long lines and wait times, the opening day of the mass vaccination center at the Danville Mall did not go as smoothly as planned.

To avoid congestion, staff grouped people by appointment times and created fast-track lines on Monday; however, they are now asking people to arrive only 20 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

Pre-registration is required as walk-ins are still not accepted.

Make sure to bring a copy of the appointment invitation or proof of your name when arriving at the site.