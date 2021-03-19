Campbell County man charged with possession of child pornography

Robert Thompson has been charged with one count of possession of child porn

A Campbell County man has been arrested for the possession of child porn, according to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Robert Thompson, 58, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of failure to register information to the Sex Offender Registry, according to authorities. Authorities said he is currently being held without bond.

Participating task force agencies for this arrest included the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 434-534-9521.