Saint Francis Service Dogs Barks ‘n Rec fundraiser nearing $50,000 goal

ROANOKE, Va – Saint Francis Service Dogs is just $10,000 away from meeting its spring fundraising goal and has already collected more than $40,000.

The Barks ‘n Rec fundraiser is set to take place April 19 through April 25 and will encourage pet owners to do their favorite outdoor activities with their pets by their side.

The money raised will go toward the organization’s service dogs.

“They really help the whole person. It’s really a wonderful, wonderful thing for people with disabilities and we don’t charge, so, the funds go to help us providing dogs for people who really do need them,” said Executive Director Cabell Youell.

For more information on how to register and get involved, you can visit the organization’s website here.