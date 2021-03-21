Wax museum removes Donald Trump likeness for repair after it is beaten, scratched

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A wax figure of Donald Trump has been pulled from the display of Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio after visitors kept vandalizing it, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said Clay Stewart, the regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, told the newspaper.

The figure of the former president apparently had deep gouges from patrons scratching and punching it.

“We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was – Bush, Obama or Trump – they’ve all had people beat them. The ears were torn off Obama six times. And then Bush’s nose was punched in,” Stewart said.

In a statement, Suzanne Smagala-Potts, public relations manager for Ripley Entertainment Inc, said having to remove and repair waxworks was not uncommon.

“When a wax figure has been damaged, we will remove the figure from public display and send it to our talented team of artists for repair,” Smagala-Potts said.