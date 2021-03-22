What’s News Today: Tuition discussion, return to school

Roanoke’s Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board will hold a special meeting today. It will review the 2040 Interwoven Equity Priorities, Policies and Actions Plan. The plan includes breaking the cycle of poverty, inclusive culture and more. The meeting begins at noon. You can watch it on the city’s Facebook page.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about establishing a voter satellite office for absentee voting. The Parks and Recreation, Falling Creek Center Chapel would be used for the June primaries with the Bedford County Gym being used for the November general election.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors meets today. It will discuss tuition and fees for the next school year. Rates could increase up to 2.9 percent for undergraduate and graduate students and fees could increase up to $90. The board took public comment on the proposal earlier this month.

More students will return to the classroom today. In Roanoke County, middle and high schoolers on the hybrid plan, will return to in-person learning four days a week. In Salem, those in grades three through 12 will go in-person, four days a week. In Alleghany County, students in grades 4, 6 and 9 will go in-person four days a week, with Wednesdays remaining virtual.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will hold a budget work session today. It could set the real estate tax rate for the next fiscal year. The current tax rate is 89 cents per $100.