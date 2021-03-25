Roanoke County man charged with impersonating an officer while intoxicated

DeAnthony Lewis has been charged after authorities said he impersonated an officer while intoxicated

A Roanoke County man is facing charges after authorities said he impersonated an officer while intoxicated last weekend.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 5000 block of Hawthorne Road at 9 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man who identified himself as an officer trying to attack people and put them in handcuffs.

When officers arrived, they said Deanthony Lewis walked out of a building where authorities were and they were able to detain him. Police said that Lewis appeared to be on drugs, and he had a fake badge and plastic handcuffs.

According to police, Lewis tried to detain a woman while identifying himself as an officer and she was able to get away to call 911.

Lewis has been charged with intoxication in public, assault and battery, impersonating law enforcement and attempting to abduct by force/intimidation.