Here’s how you can get fit and help student-athletes at the same time

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to get active for a good cause, an upcoming virtual 5K will allow you to do just that.

You can run, jog or walk any time between April 5 and April 12 anywhere you’d like to take part in the Hollins Hustle Virtual 5k.

The cost is $25 and all proceeds benefit university athletics.

“Will be used for all the teams across the department. Hopefully to advance our budgets a little bit to allow us to do a little bit more for the student-athletes and we’re working on a project to upgrade locker rooms to get rid of the old metal lockers to put in nice wood, open lockers and spruce those areas up for the student-athletes,” said athletic director Myra Sims.

Registration is open thru March 31.