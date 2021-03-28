NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races postponed until Monday

The NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series races scheduled for Sunday have been postponed until Monday, according to NASCAR.

The Food City Dirt Race is rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m., and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is rescheduled for Monday at 12 p.m.

This follows the track’s announcement Saturday night that the Pinty Truck Race on Dirt had been postponed to Sunday at 9 p.m. due to weather.

