Authorities give all clear at Hidden Valley Middle School, say reported threat was fake

UPDATE

Authorities have given the all-clear at Hidden Valley Middle School after they said a threat made toward the school was fake.

Officers said they responded to the school after a report of a person with a gun but found no threat.

Authorities said they believe this is a hoax called “swatting,” which is when someone calls in a threat to get a large police presence when there is no emergency.

This is under investigation, according to the police department.

ORIGINAL STORY

Hidden Valley Middle School is currently on lockdown, according to a school spokesperson.

Officials said a threat was reported to the school and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

According to the school’s website, Wednesday is a virtual learning day.

The school spokesperson said students and staff are safe and Roanoke County police are responding.

10 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.