The Roanoke Times to lay off 9 newsroom staffers

Layoffs are affective April 23, according to Timesland News Guild.

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s newspaper now has fewer people working to give you the news.

On Monday, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises announced it plans to lay off nine people at The Roanoke Times, according to the Timesland News Guild, the newsroom’s union.

The cuts being imposed will reduce the newsroom to a staff of 37, down from 46 reporters, photographers, copy editors, editors and other professionals.

Lee Enterprises plans to eliminate four reporters, one digital editor, one copyeditor and three editorial assistants, according to the union.

Earlier this year, The Roanoke Times in downtown Roanoke was listed for more than $6 million.

10 News received the following statement from Lee Enterprises regarding the layoffs:

A a matter of policy, the company does not comment on staffing of local enterprises.

Charles Arms, Lee Enterprises Corporate Communications Manager

Some of those laid off have announced it via Twitter.

One of the staff members who was laid off was Virginia Tech football beat reporter Michael Niziolek:

Another was K-12 education reporter Claire Mitzel:

Another was Virginia Tech and education reporter Henri Gendreau:

