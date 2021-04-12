What’s News Today: budget discussion, Telecommunicators Week

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. It’s a week to honor public safety communications officers in E-911 centers. The City of Roanoke will recognize dispatchers throughout the week. Roanoke’s dispatchers handle more than 275,000 calls a year. In Montgomery County, the Board of Supervisors is expected to pass a resolution tonight, honoring the work of dispatchers.

Virginia’s Redistricting Commission will meet today. It will discuss the budget, redistricting website and take public comments. The group was formed to limit political influence in the redistricting process and is made up of lawmakers and citizens.

Portions of the Wolf Creek Greenway between Spring Grove Drive and Tulip Lane in Roanoke County will be closed starting today. Work to repair drainage issues will take place through Wednesday.

Salem City Schools will present its budget to City Council today. The budget is $50.2 million, which includes more money for staff and textbooks and increases lunch prices by a dime.

More students in Martinsville City Schools will return to the classroom. Grades 3 through 8 and some high school students, who selected hybrid instruction, will return to in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays, with asynchronous learning Wednesday through Friday. Pre-K, Kindergartens and students with special needs returned to class last month.

Radford City Council will hold public hearings about the city’s proposed budget. The $62 million plan includes a General Fund of $28.7 million and $18.1 million for operating schools. Council will also hear comments about raising the real estate tax to 84 cents starting in January.